Australian citizen Yang Heungjun feared detained by China

Friends of Australian citizen Yang Hengjun fear the writer and former Chinese diplomat may have been detained in China. China has detained two Canadians recently, moves largely seen as retaliatory for Canada's arrest of Huawei's CFO Wanzhou Men who faces extradition charges to the states. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Australian government is investigating the claim that one of its citizens may have been detained by China.

Former Chinese diplomat, novelist and outspoken critic of the Chinese government Yang Heungjun has not been heard from since before Jan. 19, when he was supposed to have landed in Shanghai from Guangzhou, the Guardian reported.

He was traveling with his wife and children.

Friends are worried that he may have been detained by China on security charges, the Washington Post reported.

Yang's possible detention follows China having separately detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in December on national security charges, in what is seen as retaliation for Canada having arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

Wanzhou is facing extradition to the U.S. on suspicion of having violated trade sanctions against Iran, and it has been widely reported that the states is moving ahead with extradition proceedings.

Two Friends of Yang told the Washington Post that Yang's wife had told them that she had been questioned in Guangzhou and that Yang had been detained. Before she, too, fell out of contact she sent friends a picture of the Beijing airport without any explanation, singling that she had traveled to the Chinese capital.

"My judgement is this is linked directly to the Huawei case," said Feng, one of Yang's friends who spoke with the Washington Post.

The Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the Guardian that it was seeking information on an Australian citizen missing in china but due to privacy concerns, it could not give further comment.