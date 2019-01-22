Taiwanese 'bikini climber' dies after fall into ravine

Gigi Wu is seen posing at the top of a mountain peak. She died over the weekend after falling into a ravine. Photo courtesy Remembering Gigi Wu/Facebook

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A self-described Taiwanese "bikini climber" has died after a fall over the weekend.

Thirty-six-year-old Gigi Wu had 14,000 social media followers after frequently posting bikini pictures of herself on mountain peaks.

Wu's hike began in Taiwan's Nantou County on Jan. 11 and she had intended to hike the Bantongguan Historic Trail in Yushan National Park until Thursday. Her hike was cut short when she fell into 100-feet deep gorge at Penjushan Saturday.

She called for help from her satellite phone, but rescue teams were unable to use a helicopter due to poor weather conditions and had to search on foot.

Wu was found dead 43 hours after her distress calls, officials said. It's believed she died from hypothermia.

Many of her followers posted tributes on her Facebook page.