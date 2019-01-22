Trending Stories

Kamala Harris announces run for president
Police officer killed in Alabama while serving warrant
Weather accounts for 6 deaths nationwide, hampers travel
Music, parade mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Girl, 12, dies near Chicago after snow fort buries her

Betty White turns 97: A look back

Argentine soccer star missing after plane vanishes over English Channel
'True Lies' star Tom Arnold splits from wife
Study: Drug company payments to doctors may increase opioid prescribing
Joel Embiid swats James Harden, stares him down
Victoria Beckham launches new Reebok collection
 
