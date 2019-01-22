Argentine soccer star Emiliano Sala is missing after a private plane disappeared near the Channel Islands late Monday. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Argentina soccer star Emiliano Sala is missing after he boarded a private plane that disappeared late Monday near the Channel Islands, officials said.

The Piper Malibu plane was en route from Nantes, France, to Cardiff City in Wales when it dropped from radar above the islands, which are located just off the west coast of France, civil aviation authorities said.

"Sala was aboard this aircraft," an aviation spokeswoman said in a report by The Guardian. "The search for it is continuing and that is all I can say."

Emergency crews began a search and rescue operation in the English Channel Monday night in poor conditions, and it continued Tuesday. Britain's HM Coastguard said it sent two helicopters to assist the Guernsey Coastguard.

RELATED 14 crew pronounced dead as Kerch Strait rescue mission called off

Authorities said more than 1,000 square miles have been searched by five aircraft and two lifeboats.

David Barker, harbor master for the island of Guernsey, said the plane did not issue a distress call before it disappeared off the radar. He added that it's possible the plane diverted somewhere.

"The weather conditions are better now but the sea water is not very warm," he said. "It is concerning because if they're in the water their chances of surviving are diminishing all the time."

Sala, 28, had just joined Cardiff City in Britain's Premier League for a contract worth nearly $20 million. He was set to meet with teammates Tuesday. He returned to France to say goodbye to his former team in Nantes. The Cardiff City website said the deal was over 3 and-a-half years.

"I'm very happy to be here," the Argentina native said after signing the contract. "It gives me great pleasure and I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work.

"I have come here wanting to work and to help my teammates and the club. I can't wait to get to work straight away and do everything I can."