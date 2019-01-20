World's oldest man Masazo Nonaka dies at age 113

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Masazo Nonaka, recognized as the world's oldest man, died Sunday at age 113.

Nine months ago, the Japanese man was recognized with a certificate from Guinness World Records at a ceremony in northern Japan. In addition, he was the oldest man according to Gerontology Research Group.

Japan Times reported Nonaka died in the early morning at his home in the town of Ashoro, Hokkaido. He lived at a hot-spring resort that he once ran.

Guinness World Records reported Masazo spent his retirement watching TV -- sumo wrestling in particular -- as well as reading newspapers and indulging in sweets and cakes.

He was born in Ashoro on July 25, 1905, back when Albert Einstein published his theory of relativity.

"We feel shocked at the loss of this big figure. He was as usual yesterday and passed away without causing our family any fuss at all," his granddaughter Yuko Nonaka told Japan Times.

Two of his five children are still alive.

The oldest man who ever lived was also Japanese. Jiroemon Kimura died in 2013 at age 116.

The recognized oldest person lives in Japan: Kane Tanaka, who was born on Jan. 2, 1903 -- 116 years and 18 days.

The top 33 oldest people on the Gerontology Research Group list are women with the youngest 112.