Israel attacks Iranian military targets in Syria

A long exposure picture shows Israeli artillery deployed missiles toward Syrian military targets, on the Golan Heights, next to the Israeli-Syrian border on May 10, 2018. File Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces attacked Iranian military targets in Syria Sunday.

Th IDF announced the attack on Facebook and Twitter.

"We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory," the IDF said in the Tweet.

We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory. We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 20, 2019

The airstrikes destroyed weapon stores and military positions of Iran's elite Quds Forces and Lebanese Hezbollah near Damascus International Airport as well as in the areas of Al-Kiswah and Jamraya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on its Facebook page.

"(The attack) caused substantial material damage amid information about human loses," the UK-based human rights watchdog said.

SANA, Syrian state media, said Israel had launched guided missiles in successive land and air strikes, and that most of the missiles had been shot down.

The number of casualties is unknown.

The Israeli attack follows a rocket having been fired from Syria at the northern Golan Heights some hours earlier, but it was intercepted by the nation's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, the IDF said in a tweet.

A short while ago, a rocket was fired at the northern Golan Heights and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. pic.twitter.com/RXM7OvdeyJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 20, 2019

The missile was intercepted near the mount Hermon ski resort causing it to be closed due to worries of further attacks, The Times of Israel reported.