Bomb blast in bus kills at least four in Syria

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Two bombs exploded in northern Syria on Sunday, causing deaths and injuries, authorities said.

In Afrin, a bomb left on a bus went off as the vehicle departed a terminal, killing four and injuring 11 others, the Daily Sabbah reported.

Abdel Rahman, chief of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief, said three people were killed and nine others were injured in the bus explosion.

Another bomb went off along a busy street in a garbage dumpster, but no one was hurt, Turkey's state media Anadolu Agency reported.

The twin bombings are believed to be the work of the terrorist YPG/PKK. The attack was on the first anniversary of the start of Turkey's cross-border counter-terrorist operation, Operation Olive Branch.