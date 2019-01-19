Pipeline blast in Mexico kills 66, injures over 70

Several soldiers cordon off the scene after the explosion of an illegal tap on Mexican oil company Pemex's pipeline in Tlahuilipan, Mexico. At least 66 people died and 76 others were injured. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- At least 66 people were killed in a gas pipeline explosion in Central Mexico Friday night, the governor of the country's Hidalgo state said Saturday.

Gov. Omar Fayad said on Twitter that at least 76 others were injured in the explosion in Tlahuelilpan, a town about 80 miles north of Mexico City.

The death toll and injuries have climbed after authorities initially said 20 people were killed and 60 were injured with burns.

The state-run energy company, Pemex, said a probe into the cause of the blast is ongoing. The energy company initially said an illegal tap to steal fuel at the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline caused the explosion.

Residents who live near the pipeline have been evacuated, Pemex added.

The fire resulting from the explosion was put out late Friday night and rescue teams have been recovering bodies, Mexican Secretary of Public Security Alfonso Durazo said on Twitter.

Fayad has called on the community not to steal fuel in a country that has been plagued by such thefts.

He said that it's not only illegal, but also "puts your life and families at risk."

The explosion occurred amid gas stations in several states and the country's country's capital running dry for nearly two weeks.

Fuel thefts cost the country about $3 billion annually, the government says.