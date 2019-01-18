Trump meets with North Korean official Kim Yong Chol at White House

North Korean negotiator Kim Yong Chol (C) leaves a Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Korean negotiator Kim Yong Chol met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House Friday, followed by a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The meetings are likely to be followed by an announcement of a second Trump-Kim summit.

Neither Pompeo nor U.S. special representative on North Korea Steve Biegun told reporters about the meeting's outcome at a hotel in Washington's Dupont Circle, but Pompeo and Kim left for the White House afterward, where the negotiator met with Trump, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Kim, who delivered a large envelope to Trump from leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, was expected to present a similar letter to the U.S. president, the report states.

Trump has previously praised the North Korean dictator's letters, calling the messages "very special."

"With North Korea, we have a very good dialogue...I'm going to not go any further than that. I'm just going to say it's very special. And anybody else but me, you'd be in war right now," the president said this month.

The Pompeo-Kim meeting lasted less than an hour on Friday, according to The Washington Post. Biegun, who is expected to take part in negotiations in Stockholm over the weekend, was also in the room, according to reporter John Hudson.

The United States has repeatedly asked North Korea to provide a list pertaining to its nuclear arsenal; Pyongyang has stalled and has pressed Washington for sanctions relief instead.

All officials stayed tight-lipped following the Dupont Circle meeting.

"Biegun did not respond to a yelled question of whether he had weekend travel plans," Hudson tweeted Friday.

A U.S. State Department deputy spokesman later said Pompeo and Biegun had a "good discussion" with Kim Yong Chol.

South Korean new service News 1 reported Biegun is to negotiate with North Korean diplomat Choi Sun Hee in Sweden. The meetings could involve top Swedish diplomats.