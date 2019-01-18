Tokyo issued this photo of a North Korean ship (L) refueling at sea with the assistance of another vessel in June. File Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Japan submitted two cases of suspected illicit cargo transfer, involving North Korean vessels in the East China Sea, to the United Nations Security Council, according to NHK.

The Japanese television network reported Friday incidents of fuel transfer, involving a North Korean and Singaporean oil tanker, took place on Sept. 12 and 13.

Evidence of the refueling at sea was sent to the North Korean sanctions committee at the Security Council in November.

In September, the two vessels connected with a hose for the oil transfer, using a similar method described in previous incidents, involving a North Korean ship and a Chinese vessel.

The Japanese documents also mention a suspected transshipment in the same area of the East China Sea that took place in the morning and afternoon of Oct. 28. The transfer involved a Singaporean tanker, according to NHK.

North Korea is under heavy international sanctions for its pursuit of nuclear weapons development, but the regime continues to promote its investment potential.

Pyongyang's propaganda site Maeari said Thursday North Korea is home to a "treasure trove of subterranean resources" and 80 percent of the land contains minerals. The site also claimed there are more than 200 million tons of rare earths in the country.

Kim Jong Un has also turned his attention to developing tourism, despite past incidents, including the death of U.S. student and tourist Otto Warmbier in 2017.

North Korean monitor 38 North published a report this week, showing "significant progress" in the Wonsan-Kalma Tourist Zone.

"After Kim's October site visit, the pace of construction remained high and by December, the majority of buildings that had been under construction [were] nearing external completion, and several new or redesigned buildings were in advanced stages of construction," the report states.

North Korean official Kim Yong Chol is in Washington, where he is expected to deliver a letter to President Donald Trump.