Army Ranger dies from injuries suffered in Afghanistan firefight

A U.S. Army Ranger died Thursday from injuries he suffered earlier this week during a firefight in Afghanistan. Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann/Released

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army Ranger died Thursday, days after he was injured in a firefight in Afghanistan, marking the first U.S. death in the country in 2019.

Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, 26, of Spearman, Texas, died in Landstuhl, Germany, from wounds suffered in the Jawand District of Afghanistan on Jan. 13. Meddock was transported to Germany for medical treatment.

"Sergeant Cameron Meddock is one of America's precious sons," Col. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment, said in a statement obtained by The Hill. "The entire nation should strive to emulate the warrior, patriot and husband that Cameron was. The 75th Ranger Regiment will forever honor Sergeant Cameron Meddock and his family will forever be a member of our Ranger family."

Meddock was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He was based out of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. There are an estimated 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan training, advising and assisting Afghan forces in their fight against the Taliban, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. The war in Afghanistan has been going on for 18 years.