With Brexit deal in shambles, Theresa May sets date for new vote

Brexit protesters campaign outside Houses of Parliament while the Members of Parliament prepare to vote on a Brexit deal Tuesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Days after the defeat of her Brexit deal and another no-confidence vote in Parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May will present a new plan Monday with a vote set for Tuesday.

May is meeting with party leaders from across the political spectrum to find a compromise so Britain can leave the European Union with clear guidelines on trade and border security. May urged MPs to "put self-interest aside."

"It will not be an easy task, but MPs know they have a duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and get this done," May said Wednesday night.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he wouldn't meet with May unless she agreed that a no-deal Brexit is off the table. But political commentators and other MPs blasted Corbyn, saying it's impossible for a no-deal Brexit to be off the table at this point.

May has refused to take Corbyn's offer.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 and many in Britain want to hold firm to that deadline with or without a deal in place.

Some have called for Britain to have a second referendum on Brexit. British voters approved leaving the EU in a 2016 referendum.