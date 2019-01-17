South Korean professor receives commuted sentence in CNBlue singer case

South Korean singer and member of band CNBlue Jung Yong-hwa (R) has apologized for a 2016 school admission controversy. File Photo by Yonhap

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A South Korean professor who illicitly helped the lead singer of boy band CNBlue gain admission to a doctoral program at a first-tier university has received a commuted sentence at a second trial.

The professor, who teaches at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, and identified only by his surname Lee, had initially received a 10-month sentence of imprisonment in his first trial, Yonhap reported Thursday.

After filing an appeal and being released on bail in December, Lee was sentenced to two years of probation by Seoul central district court.

CNBlue front man Jung Yong-hwa, who is currently completing his military service, had been admitted to a graduate studies program at the university without completing prerequisites and being absent at his interview.

RELATED South Korea Jeju Massacre survivors found not guilty after 70 years

Lee, who headed the department responsible for admissions, had given him a score for the interview where he failed to make his required appearance.

The South Korean court said Thursday Lee acted out of his own "personal interest" and that his actions did not benefit his university. An appellate court judge said Lee's decision had a detrimental impact on the prospects of other applicants to the program.

Lee is also accused of helping another celebrity, the singer Jo Kyu-man, in the admissions process, as well as the chairman of a publicly traded company, according to local news service Newsis.

The admissions controversy cost Jung several media appearances in 2018. The singer issued an apology on his Instagram account for "causing trouble."

CNBlue is a Korean pop-rock band that began performing in 2009. It is one of the few groups that does not play pop or electronic pop music in the Korean music industry.