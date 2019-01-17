Trending Stories

Democrats unveil bill to raise minimum wage to $15
John Engler resigns as Michigan State University interim president
Sprint to stop selling location data to third parties
Tennessee teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping student
Trump signs bill promising back pay to furloughed federal workers

Photo Gallery

 
Coming of Age Day celebrations in Tokyo

Latest News

Trump promises new missile interceptors, Space Force to protect U.S.
Train camera captures near-misses due to signal malfunctions
Metallica, Foo Fighters perform at Chris Cornell tribute concert
Study: Soft drinks, exercise, hot temps increase risk for kidney disease
5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is engaged
 
Back to Article
/