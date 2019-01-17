Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A terror attack on a police academy in Colombia's capital Thursday killed eight people and injured at least 10, authorities said.

The attack happened when a man driving a vehicle arrived at the entrance of the police institution and security control stopped him. The driver ignored the checkpoint and crashed the car into a wall, where it exploded, El Tiempo reported.

The driver is among the eight dead, police said. The El Tiempo report said as many as 38 were injured, including five who were hospitalized. El Espectador reported the explosion killed "eight uniformed" persons.

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

El Espectador's report said the vehicle "broke security protocols" and hit a concrete block inside the academy. It also said the driver killed himself.

Colombian President Ivan Duque was traveling Thursday but returned to Bogota after learning of the incident, which he described as "a miserable terrorist attack."