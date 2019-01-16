Theresa May faces another no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat

Brexit protesters campaign outside Houses of Parliament Tuesday while members of parliament prepared to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's departure agreement. The proposal was rejected. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- After a crushing defeat of her Brexit plan Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May faces more backlash Wednesday as lawmakers debate a no-confidence vote.

The House of Commons handily rejected May's plan to leave the European Union in a lopsided 432-202 vote. One of the biggest hang-ups has been finding a solution to how the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland will be handled.

May is expected to face legislators in London Wednesday, and calls for her resignation. After that, British Parliament could start debating another no-confidence motion -- which could lead to another referendum on whether to leave the 28-member alliance.

Nigel Farage, a British politician and one of the most vocal Brexit supporters, slammed both May and lawmakers before Tuesday's vote. On ITV's Good Morning Britain, he blamed lawmakers for not supporting "the will of the people" and criticized May for "weak" leadership in getting a deal done.

RELATED EU advises British PM Theresa May ahead of key Brexit vote

On the other side, a group of more than 70 Labor Party legislators said renegotiation of a Brexit deal is futile and a second referendum must be held. The first, in 2016, started Britain's departure process.

"We now face a moment of national crisis, where the facts and the views of many people have changed and are continuing to change," the group said. "It is now clear renegotiation is not a realistic prospect. No deal would be a catastrophe which we must resolutely oppose.

May beat back a no-confidence vote in her Conservative Party last month after indicating she would step down as prime minister before the 2022 election.