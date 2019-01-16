Trending Stories

Government shutdown stalling airlines' new offerings
New Justice Dept. opinion reverses stance on Internet gambling
'El Chapo' paid $100M bribe to former Mexican President Peña Nieto
Netflix announces price increases for all plans
Federal judge rejects citizenship question on 2020 census

Coming of Age Day celebrations in Tokyo

Netflix renews 'Grace and Frankie' for a sixth season
Theresa May faces another no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat
Ford, VW reveal joint plan to build autonomous, electric vehicles
Hospitals now must list medical costs for patients, but clarity is elusive
WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan have backstage brawl
 
