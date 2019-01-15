Somali terror group launches deadly attack at Kenya hotel

People run for cover Tuesday during an attack at a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An upscale hotel in Kenya was attacked with gunfire and explosions Tuesday in what authorities are calling a terrorist attack.

The attack targeted the DusitD2 hotel and office park in Nairobi's Westlands neighborhood. The Somali militant group al-Shabab told al-Jazeera it was behind the attack.

The casualty count was not initially reported.

One man at the hotel used Twitter to communicate with relatives.

"I am ... hiding in a bathroom and we are under attack," he wrote. "There was a massive bombs blast then gunshots. HELP SOS."

A Kenya Air Force helicopter responded to the attack, the Nation reported.

Smoke was seen from something burning outside the hotel. Police warned people to stay away from the area and nearby buildings were evacuated.

Al-Shabab has attacked Kenya before, including a strike at the Westgate Mall in 2013 that killed 71 people.