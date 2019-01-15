Report: North Korea official headed to Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Kim Yong Chol (L), former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, outside the Oval Office of the White House in June. Kim is visiting the United States this week, according to multiple South Korean press reports. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A top North Korean official could be visiting the United States as early as Wednesday, according to a South Korean television network.

JTBC reported Tuesday Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Korean Workers' Party, and chief negotiator with the United States, could meet with officials in Washington and deliver a letter.

The report comes after South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo quoted an unidentified Seoul official as saying Kim is likely to meet with members of the Trump administration.

A senior South Korean government official told JTBC the letter Kim Yong Chol will carry with him is from Kim Jong Un. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong Un over the weekend, to CNN reported late Monday.

The exchange of letters from the leaders is one of several signs that the United States and North Korea are turning their attention to a second summit.

Choi Sun Hee, the top North Korean diplomat in charge of U.S. affairs, was seen at Beijing international airport on Tuesday as she headed for Sweden, according to Yonhap.

Choi was seen arriving at the Chinese airport on a Koryo Air flight JS 151 about 10:30 a.m., and told reporters she would "speak at an international conference in Sweden."

The United States and North Korea have frequently used Sweden as a location to hold Track 1.5 talks, or semi-official dialogue.

Trump has credited his policy of "maximum pressure" for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table, but his administration may be looking into easing oil sanctions, according to South Korean network Channel A.

A South Korean diplomatic source who spoke anonymously to the network said the U.S. State Department is considering a plan to increase North Korea's oil import ceiling.

North Korea has condemned sanctions and said embargoes would interfere with plans for denuclearization.