Protests over gas hike erupt in Zimbabwe

A protestor is arrested by the police in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. Photo by Aaron Ufumeli/EPA

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Protests erupted in two of Zimbabwe's major cities this week in response to the government's decision over the weekend to drastically hike fuel prices in a move to control access to the scarce commodity there.

For months gas has been greatly under supplied in the country, causing motorists to queue for days, according to local news outlet the Centre For Innovation & Technology, and following the announced hike Saturday, people took to the streets in unrest.

The anger stems from a press conference Saturday when President Mnangagwa announced that diesel would rise from $1.24 a liter to $3.31. Gasoline increased from $1.36 a litter to $3.11, blaming the hike on the "increase of fuel usage in the economy and compounded by rampant illegal currents in the fuel trading activities."

In the capital of Harare and the southwestern city of Bulawayo, protesters burned tires and barricaded major roads causing police and the army to be deployed Monday to quiet the unrest, resulting in several deaths and hundreds of arrests, according to BBC News.

In Bulawayo, police fired tear gas canisters and used water cannons against protesters who vandalized a police vehicle and looted stores as well as those marching towards the High Court.

The city is under lockdown, said CITE.

The protesters will continue to protest until President Emmerson Mnangagwa resigns, the CITE quoted local youth leader and politician Councillor Mlandu Ncube as saying.

"The young people have come out in full force to show the government is not wanted," Councillor Ncube said. "We will continue with these protests until President Mnangagwa steps down from power."

President Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017, left the country Sunday for a five-nation trip of Russia, Belarus, Kazakstan, Azerbaijan and Switzerland to "enhance bilateral relations."