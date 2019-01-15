Trending Stories

30,000 LA teachers go on strike over wages, class size
Judge blocks Trump administration effort to undo ACA birth control mandate
Jake Patterson charged with burglary, homicide in kidnapping of teen
Sen. Rand Paul going to Canada for hernia surgery
PG&E stock plummets as it announces bankruptcy plans

Photo Gallery

 
Winning moments of 2018

Latest News

Google honors entrepreneur Sake Dean Mahomed with new Doodle
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco gets dramatic in 'Green Book,' 'Irishman'
BTS fandom worth billions to South Korean economy
North Korea no longer listed as 'enemy' in Seoul defense report
On This Day: Boston Molasses Disaster kills 21
 
Back to Article
/