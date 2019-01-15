Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Iran attempted to put a satellite into orbit Tuesday, but failed due to a technical glitch on board, state media reported.

The rocket launch successfully passed the first and second stages but malfunctioned in the third stage. The Iranian-built satellite would have collected environmental data to improve the country's forecasting abilities.

"The satellite unfortunately failed to be placed in orbit in the final stage," said Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

Iranian officials said another low-orbit satellite, called Doosti, will be launched next.

"This time, with extra efforts, we are going to show the world that Doosti will be a success," Jahromi said.

Iran's first satellite was launched in 2009 and there have been others since then, usually in February during the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

U.S. officials have said Iran's launch attempts violate a U.N. Security Council resolution because they use ballistic missile technology.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the satellite was actually the "first stage of an intercontinental missile" that violates international agreements.

Iranian political commentator Jason Unruhe told state media the launches represent a "clear message" to the West.

"The Western imperialist powers have attempted to hold back Iran, tried to withhold information, withhold technology, withhold needed aid and made countless attempts to sabotage the country," he said. "You have not stopped us, we have continued to develop, we have continued to reach new high scientific achievements despite everything that you have done to sabotage us in our development."