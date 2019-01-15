Huawei's billionaire founder addressed spying allegations for the first time on Tuesday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The founder of Huawei Technologies denied for the first time on Tuesday the company has been assisting the Chinese government to spy on the West.

Ren Zhengfei, the Chinese billionaire who is also father of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, being held in Canada, said there is no "regular contact" between the firm and Beijing, Bloomberg reported.

"I love my country, I support the Communist Party. But I will not do anything to harm the world," Ren said in a briefing with foreign correspondents. "I don't see a close connection between my personal political beliefs and the businesses of Huawei."

Ren also appeared to be appeasing the U.S. government as his daughter faces extradition to the United States on charges of helping banks avoid U.S. Iran sanctions.

The Chinese executive praised President Donald Trump for his pro-business policies, according to Bloomberg.

"Trump is a great president," Ren said. "He dares to massively cut taxes, which will benefit business. But you have to treat well the companies and countries so that they are willing to invest in the U.S. and the government will be able to collect enough tax."

Ren also downplayed Huawei's role, calling his company a "sesame seed in the trade conflict between China and the United States." He then forecast the firm's revenue would grow to $125 billion in 2019, up from $100 billion in 2018.

Huawei has been targeted in Canada and most recently in Poland.

Sky News reported Monday Warsaw is looking into a Huawei product ban and arrested two men on Friday. At least one of the men is being held on suspicion of espionage.

A NATO official told Sky News the alliance takes cybersecurity very seriously.

"We continue to boost our cyber defenses and support allies as they strengthen their national cyber defenses. Allies also consult regularly on cyber challenges and threats," the official said.