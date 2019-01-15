Brexit protesters campaign outside Britain's Houses of Parliament as lawmakers prepare to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Britain's House of Commons will debate four amendments Tuesday night that could scuttle the plan to leave the European Union before they even vote on it.

The long-awaited vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal comes more than two years after voters approved Britain's departure. The move has proven extremely difficult, as new trade deals, border laws and other sovereign issues have to be worked out beforehand. The biggest sticking point has been the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

If the deal fails, it could prompt calls for May to resign or a vote of no confidence, which she survived last month.

The Labor Party has proposed Amendment A, which would reject May's deal outright. Experts say there's little chance it gets past Conservatives.

The Scottish National Party's proposed amendment also rejects the deal and directs May to delay the March 29 departure. It also prevents Britain from leaving the EU without a deal.

Conservative lawmaker Edward Leigh proposed a compromise, in which Brexit would terminate in 2021 if the EU refuses to end the Irish border backstop. British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox warned that any deviation from what the EU Council approved would put Brexit at square one again.

Conservative John Baron proposed a single amendment that curbs the backstop, giving Britain the right to terminate the backstop without having to secure an agreement from the EU. Brussels has already denied May's request for a unilateral right to exit the backstop. The amendment would also kill May's Brexit deal.

If the deal doesn't pass, May would have to return to Parliament Monday with a backup plan, one that would likely require new approval by the EU council.

A vote will be put to the amendments later Tuesday.

"There isn't a single chance of the government getting the necessary legislation through by the 29th of March," Labor Party member Chris Bryant said.