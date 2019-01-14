Chemical weapons watchdog adds novichok to banned toxins list

The Soviet-era nerve agent novichok was added to a list of banned toxins Monday by the OPCW. File Photo by Bart Maat/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- An international chemical weapons watchdog agreed Monday to add Russian nerve agent Novichok -- the substance used against former spy Sergei Skripal -- to its banned list of toxins.

Sabine Nolke, Canada's ambassador to the Netherlands and representative of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said the request was made by Canada, the United States and the Netherlands.

"States now have 90 days to object to the decision. If none do these chemicals will be subject to declaration & verification," she wrote on Twitter. "If an objection is raised the Conference of States Parties will engage. Canada calls on all states' support to make the world a safer place."

Skripal and his adult daughter Yulia were poisoned last year by novichok in Salisbury, Britain. Both were hospitalized but eventually recovered. Skripal had previously spied for both Russia and Britain, leading some to suspect the poisoning was an act of retribution.

A few months later, a British couple were hospitalized after they also were exposed to the powerful chemical agent. They lived in a town eight miles north of Salisbury. The woman later died.

Russia has denied responsibility for the attack, but the United States and other Western nations have said there's strong evidence implicating the Kremlin. Novichok was manufactured by the former Soviet Union.

Late last year, two suspects were named by British authorities. Russia, however, said they were civilians with no ties to the Russian government.