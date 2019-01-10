Trending Stories

Food stamp recipients won't lose benefits next month despite shutdown
Trump orders FEMA to halt payments to California as wildfire recovery continues
Seattle bracing for gridlock as Alaskan Way Viaduct closes
Trump walks out of shutdown meeting with lawmakers, calls it 'waste of time'
Accused Kroger shooter pleads not guilty to hate crimes

Au pairs reach $65.5M settlement with sponsors over low wages
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says Trump-Kim summit will take place soon
Carlos Sanchez, face of Colombian Coffee as Juan Váldez, dies at 83
CDC: Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak is over
Felix Tshisekedi declared winner of DR of Congo presidential election
 
