Pompeo travels to Egypt to talk future of Syria, Iran aggression and IS

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi in Cairo Thursday as he continued his journey through the Middle East.

Pompeo is discussing U.S. policy in the region, including the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria ordered by President Donald Trump. The chief U.S. diplomat will also talk about the threat posed by Iran and the Islamic State.

Pompeo also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and was set to deliver a speech at American University of Cairo on the role Iran plays in destabilizing the region.

The United States has sold Egypt $40 billion in arms and military equipment and $30 billion in economic assistance since 1980.

The longest trip of Pompeo's tenure as secretary of state already included stops in Iraq and Jordan. From Egypt, he will go to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

Pompeo's trip to Iraq Wednesday included a meeting with Kurdish officials in the regional capital of Erbil. He said Washington remains committed to protecting Kurdish allies in Syria from Turkish aggression.

There's growing tension in the region over the U.S. withdrawal and statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he wants to launch attacks against terrorists in Syria. The terrorists Turkey wants to target would be the Kurds who fought alongside the United States in Syria. On Tuesday, Erdogan said the ultimatum given by the Trump administration to guarantee the safety of Kurds was "unacceptable" and a "grave mistake."

RELATED Forces capture Americans fighting for Islamic State in Syria

Still, Pompeo said Erdogan assured him the Syrians would be protected and the U.S. withdrawal plan was intact.

"It's important that we do everything we can to make sure that those folks that fought with us are protected and Erdogan has made commitments, he understands that," Pompeo said. "He talked about terrorists being an existential threat, we acknowledged that there is a threat to Turkey from terrorists and we will be very supportive."

Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria prompted Defense Secretary James Mattis to abruptly resign on New Year's Eve.