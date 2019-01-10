Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Carlos Sanchez, who was the face of Colombian coffee in his portrayal as Juan Valdez for 37 years, has died. He was 83.

Colombia's National Federation of Coffee Growers confirmed his death on Dec. 29 in Medellin, Colombia, to The New York Times.

Beginning in 1969, he donned Valdez's signature wide-brimmed hat, replacing Kose F. Duval, a Cuban actor who portrayed the character since its creation in 1959 by the New York advertising agency Doyle Dane Bernbach.

Sanchez appeared in print and television commercials until his retirement in 2006.

"Carlos Sanchez left us. All his life he proudly portrayed the character of Juan Valdez around the world," FNC CEO posted on Twitter in Spanish. "A tribute to his memory and an eternal gratitude from the coffee growers of Colombia for his devotion and hard work in favor of Colombian producers."

Juan Valdez roasted coffees are available throughout the world and there are more than 230 Juan Valdez brand cafes in Colombia, along with more than 120 international locations, primarily in Spanish-speaking countries, according to Daily Coffee News.

Sanchez grew coffee as a youth before becoming a painter and actor.

In an early commercial, a narrator described the laborious process behind "the richest coffee in the world" as Valdez picked beans on a Colombian hillside.

"I presented the image of the Colombian coffee grower, an honest man, hard-working, traditional," Mr. Sánchez told The New York Times in 2001. "Juan Valdez would get up early, pick coffee, and what happened in time is the character became mythologized."

In later print advertisements, he surfed and hang-glided to encourage young coffee drinkers to "grab life by the beans." He also surprised consumers in markets and cafes.

The character is now played by Carlos Castaneda.

"I will always remember your teachings, Master Carlos Sanchez. Forever in our memory," Castaneda tweeted in Spanish.