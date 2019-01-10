Trending Stories

Ex-Birmingham mayor dies 10 days after release from prison
Food stamp recipients won't lose benefits next month despite shutdown
Trump orders FEMA to halt payments to California as wildfire recovery continues
Seattle bracing for gridlock as Alaskan Way Viaduct closes
Trump walks out of shutdown meeting with lawmakers, calls it 'waste of time'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says Trump-Kim summit will take place soon
Carlos Sanchez, face of Colombian Coffee as Juan Váldez, dies at 83
CDC: Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak is over
Felix Tshisekedi declared winner of DR of Congo presidential election
House votes to reopen Treasury, IRS, other agencies
 
