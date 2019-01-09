South Korean social media personality Yang Ye-won made a confessional video (pictured) in May, detailing her experience with sexual abuse. Screenshot: Beagle Couple/YouTube

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A South Korean social media personality who was molested during a lingerie photo shoot more than three years ago vowed to retaliate against all her online harassers on Wednesday.

Yang Ye-won, who gained moderate fame through her YouTube channel, said she is satisfied with a court verdict against a man who was charged with sexual molestation and circulating her unauthorized photographs online, Newsis reported Wednesday.

The defendant, identified by his surname Choi, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his crimes on Wednesday, according to Yonhap.

Yang suggested the verdict is the beginning, and not the end, of her fight for justice.

"I will not forgive not even one of my online critics," Yang said. "I will fight with all my life."

The South Korean woman was referring to commenters or "trolls" who "bullied" her on the Internet.

"I will take legal action against every single one of them," Yang said, adding she will have to "live with the leaked photographs circulating online for the rest of her life."

Yang's troubles began in 2015 when she auditioned to be a lingerie model.

She said she was forced to pose in revealing garments, and that the men at the studio "humiliated" her by touching her.

Other women have since then filed complaints, and the incident has led to some dramatic outcomes: One of the accused committed suicide last July, after Yang made a confessional video in 2018 about her experience with the defendants.

A total of 115 photographs of Yang were leaked online, according to the court ruling on Wednesday.

In addition to his prison sentence, Choi will be required to attend 80 hours of sexual abuse treatment and will be barred for five years from being employed with organizations for children and youth, according to Newsis.