China, North Korea quiet after Kim visit to Chinese plant

Police officers in Beijing on motorcycles accompany a motorcade believed to be carrying the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- China and North Korea have stayed away from commentary on the summit between Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping after Kim appeared to be returning home by train on Wednesday, following a trip to a pharmaceuticals factory.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said details will be made public at a later date, and requested reporters to "wait" until that time, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

North Korea state media has kept quiet about the summit after Tuesday and did not provide follow-up reports after Kim's arrival in Beijing.

Kim did visit the Beijing Tong Ren Tang plant, a factory that produces Chinese traditional medicines, according to the South China Morning Post and Yonhap.

Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669 and is located in Yizhuang, a state-level economic and technological development zone in southeastern Beijing, according to the Post.

Kim may have visited the $87.5 million plant to underscore his earlier point, made in his New Year's address, that he intends to upgrade North Korean industry, including pharmaceuticals.

The visit went unannounced in Chinese state media, but Yonhap reported six buses and ambulances followed Kim's motorcade, as well as "dozens of sidecars" that escorted the North Korean leader. Hundreds of police officers were seen deployed outside the factory, according to the South Korean press report.

Kim appeared to be returning to the train station in Beijing to end his trip by late Wednesday, but the event has left many questions unanswered in South Korea.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said Wednesday Seoul was apprised of Kim's visit to China ahead of time, denying reports the government was taken by surprise by news of the visit.

According to Seoul Pyongyang News, Cho said there was a "sharing" of information with the North Koreans but did not specify when the exchange took place.