Saudi refugee in U.N. custody as officials examine abuse claims

Rahaf Mohammed Al-qunun (C) walks with Thai Immigration Police Chief Surachet Hakparn (R) at a transit hotel inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday. Photo by Thai Immigration Bureau/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled from her family and sought refuge after flying to Thailand is in the custody of United Nations officials Tuesday, as they investigate her claim.

Rahaf Mohammed Al-qunun told authorities of abuse in her family's home and said she'd be killed if she was returned there. She said she was abused by her father and older brother before she escaped while the family vacationed in Kuwait.

Thai officials said Tuesday Al-qunun's father and brother had arrived in Thailand to take her home.

While Thai officials said they would try to reconcile the two sides, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said any family meeting would probably happen later.

"As she has stated, [she has] fear of seeing her family," Caroline Gluck, UNHCR senior regional public information officer, said. "This will be very disturbing news for her."

In a statement Monday, the UNHCR said it's following developments closely and immediately sought access to Al-qunun from Thai authorities to determine if she needed international protection.

Phil Robertson, the deputy Asian director for Human Rights Watch, wrote that U.N. officials will likely discuss refugee resettlement options and possible destinations with the refugee.

RELATED Rights group calls for access to detained Saudi women activists

"This needs to proceed quickly to get her safe," Robertson wrote on Twitter account. "[Human Rights Watch] is monitoring the situation closely."

Al-qunun, whose last name has multiple spellings, was initially detained last weekend at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport and was expected to be deported. However, she refused to board a flight back to Kuwait to rejoin her family Monday and barricaded herself in a hotel room, using social media to draw attention to her plight.

Robertson said earlier Al-qunun's fears cannot be discounted because of Saudi Arabia's history of looking the other way in claims of honor violence among families. Saudi officials said, in the meantime, she should be returned to Kuwait.