A photo released by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (L) reviewing a guard of honor as he leaves for China from Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded in an hour on Tuesday, as the two sides appeared to be coordinating ahead of the planned second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fourth summit between the North Korean and Chinese leaders comes at a time when Kim is celebrating his birthday and the two countries are expected to observe the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Yonhap reported.

The meeting took place after Kim arrived at the Great Hall of the People on the eastern edge of Tiananmen Square.

The details of the meeting were not reported on China's central television network, but state media did report Kim is visiting from Monday to Thursday.

North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju accompanied Kim. She arrived at the Great Hall of the People at 6 p.m. to attend a welcome dinner hosted by Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan.

Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong was part of the North Korean entourage, according to South Korean news service News 1.

Kim Yo Jong was seen following her brother a few steps behind in North Korean state television footage, but state media did not include her in the list of officials in attendance.

On the day of the summit, the Chinese foreign ministry told reporters China has an important role to play on the Korean Peninsula.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters at a regular press briefing China cannot be a variable or an unknown quantity on the issue of the two Koreas.

On Kim's visit, Lu said it is "very important" for China and North Korea to maintain high-level exchanges as friends.

Lu credited Beijing's efforts for stability on the peninsula and added the timing of the summit is a coincidence. Trade talks between the United States and China are ongoing in Beijing.