Heathrow Airport in London halted all departures Tuesday after a drone sighting. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- London's Heathrow Airport halted all departures Tuesday after a reported drone sighting in the area, airport officials said.

The airport's Twitter account said officials are working with London Metropolitan Police "to prevent any threat to operational safety."

"As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate," the Twitter post said. "We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

The drone scare comes two weeks after the use of drones in London shut down Gatwick Airport, grounding flights for about 36 hours while the incident was investigated.

Earlier this week, Britain's Department for Transport announced new powers to allow police to tackle the illegal use of drones.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said that while drone technology can provide "immense benefits," it can be a danger to aircraft.

"The Gatwick incident has reinforced the fact that it is crucial that our regulatory and enforcement regime keeps pace with rapid technological change," he said Monday while announcing the new law. "The majority of drone users fly safely and responsibly, but we must ensure that the police have the right powers to deal with illegal use."

Grayling said his office was in contact with Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

"I have already spoken to both the home secretary and defense secretary and the military are preparing to deploy the equipment used at Gatwick at Heathrow quickly should it prove necessary," he said.