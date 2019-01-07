Chung Dong-young, head of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace, said Japan should not "try our troops again" following an incident at sea. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A South Korean political party is sending a message to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid a dispute over an incident involving a Japanese aircraft and a South Korean naval ship that took place in December.

South Korean politician Chung Dong-young of the center-left Party for Democracy and Peace, an opposition party, said Monday at a press conference his group has decided to send a letter of protest to Abe regarding the incident, Newsis reported.

Japan is "claiming the South Korean Gwanggaeto, the Great-class destroyer, had targeted an aircraft with Japan's maritime self-defense force with an attack radar, when the Gwanggaeto was rescuing a North Korean fishing boat on Dec. 20, 120 miles northeast of Dokdo in international waters," Chung said.

"Even if this were true [Japan] must console itself because [South Korea] did not launch missiles as a defense measure at an aircraft that flew in close proximity in a threatening manner," Chung said.

Chung, a former unification minister, added South Korea should respond strongly so Japan would not "try our troops again."

Tensions are rising between Tokyo and Seoul as a result of the December incident.

NHK reported Monday Japan's ruling party held a defense and security meeting to discuss the "radar dispute."

Japan has said the South Korean naval ship targeted the Japanese aircraft with fire-control radar and released a 13-minute video clip of the incident. Seoul has said the claim is false.

According to Japanese reports, Tomohiro Yamamoto, director of the Liberal Democratic Party's national defense division, said South Korea is telling "repeated lies" regarding the dispute.

Japanese politicians suggested countermeasures against Seoul, including economic sanctions and travel restrictions.

Japan has said it wanted to take the case to the United Nations Security Council.