Saudi teen seeks asylum, barricades herself in Thai airport

Thai Immigration Police Chief Surachet Hakparn evaluates a copy of a passport of Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, a Saudi Arabian girl who seeks for asylum and has barricaded herself at a hotel room, in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Saudi Arabia woman fleeing from who she says are abusive parents is holed up at a Thailand airport waiting to meet with United Nations officials.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun arrived at the Bangkok airport but was prevented from continuing to Australia. She's barricaded herself in a transit zone hotel room at the airport demanding to meet with U.N. about asylum.

"I want U.N.," al-Qunun wrote on Twitter Monday. "I'm not going to open the door. I want U.N."

A video in which she is heard talking to someone asking for the U.N. has been viewed more than 60,000 times.

The Australia Broadcasting Corp. reported U.N. officials arrived at al-Qunun's location and have promised she will be their custody.

ABC reported initially that Thai officials had blocked U.N. Human Rights Council officials from visiting the teenager and that an injunction had been filed by local lawyers to stop her deportation.

Thai officials denied al-Qunun entry there while she was traveling to Australia on a three-month multiple-entry tourist visa. She said she intends to seek asylum there.

UNHRC spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said the agency is working to find a solution to al-Qunun's situation.

"UNHCR has been following developments closely and immediately sought access from the Thai authorities to meet with Rahaf to assess her need for international protection," Fleming wrote on Twitter. "UNHCR consistently advocates that refugees and asylum seekers -- having been confirmed or claimed to be in need of international protection -- cannot be returned to their countries of origin."

The teenager, who escaped from her family in Kuwait while they vacationed there, has said she will be killed if she was returned. She said she's been physically and psychologically abused.

"My family is strict and locked me in a room for six months just for cutting my hair," al-Qunun said. "I'm sure, 100 percent, they will kill me as soon as I get out of the Saudi jail."

Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch, said al-Qunun needs protection.

"Rahaf faces grave harm if she is forced back to Saudi Arabia so she should be allowed to see UNHCR and apply for asylum, and Thailand should agree to follow whatever the U.N. refugee agency decides," he said.

"She's desperately fearful of her family, including her father who is a senior government official, and given Saudi Arabia's long track record of looking the other way in so-called honor violence incidents, her worry that she could be killed if returned cannot be discounted."