Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A man admitted to a hospital in Uppsala, Sweden, with Ebola-like symptoms tested negative for the virus, health officials said Friday.

The patient, only identified as young and male, was admitted to Enkoping Hospital earlier in the day. The hospital's emergency department was later closed, and the patient was moved to Uppsala University Hospital, health officials said.

Mikael Kohler, Uppsala chief medical officer, said the man had recently been in the central African nation of Burundi for about three weeks, but did not visit any areas affected by Ebola occurrences. Kohler added that the patient was exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms, which include fever and the vomiting of blood.

"We have run several tests for the Ebola virus and other viruses and they have been negative," Kohler said, adding that the patient "has become much better and stable and not bleeding anymore."

Burundi, although it has not reported an Ebola outbreak, is adjacent to the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been dealing with an Ebola epidemic since August. The disease is highly contagious, and has killed nearly 400 people in the DRC in its current cycle.