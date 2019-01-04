Man admitted to Swedish hospital with Ebola-like symptoms

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A hospital in Uppsala, Sweden, hospital isolated a patient amid concerns of a unconfirmed case of the Ebola virus.

The patient, only identified as young and male, was admitted to Enkoping Hospital in Uppsala on Friday. The hospital's emergency department was later closed, and the patient was moved to Uppsala University Hospital, health officials said.

Mikael Kohler, Uppsala chief medical officer, said the man had recently been in the central African nation of Burundi for about three weeks, but did not visit any areas affected by Ebola occurrences. Kohler added that the patient was exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms, which include fever and the vomiting of blood.

Burundi, although it has not reported an Ebola outbreak, is adjacent to Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been dealing with an Ebola epidemic since August. The disease is highly contagious, and has killed nearly 400 people in the DRC in its current cycle.

Region Uppsala, the administrative agency of the area's hospitals, said in a statement that no determination had yet been made and that the presence of the Ebola virus was "still only a matter of suspicion. Other diseases are entirely possible."