Elite forces dispatched in northeast Brazil after more violence

The city of Fortaleza was the center of criminal attacks Friday that included fires and shootings, officials said. File Photo by jjandson/Pixabay/UPI

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The northeastern Brazilian state of Ceara saw more violence Friday, which led to one death and the arrests of 45 people.

Attackers set fire to a school bus and other vehicles, like a tractor and a garbage truck. There were also arson attacks against banking agencies, transit authority buildings, a municipal building, police stations, fuel stations and a lottery agency, G1 Globo reported.

A social security office and other public buildings were also targeted. One suspect who tried to destroy a traffic light was killed in a shootout with police.

Friday's attacks were a continuation of violence that broke out between Wednesday and Thursday, which included dynamite under a highway overpass that damaged a column and exposed steel and debris, R7 reported.

Authorities say the overpass is in danger of collapsing, G1 reported.

There were also multiple shootings this week across the city and the state. Like Friday, several vehicles were set on fire. Thursday night, attackers set fire to an auto dealer, including vehicles and the administrative office.

The Brazilian government is sending police reinforcement that include 30 elite troops of the Tactical Operations Commando to remain in the state for a full month. At least 300 other federal security forces will also try and suppress the violence.

Only 30 percent of the fleet of public transportation buses were in circulation in Fortaleza on Friday, all escorted by police. Fortaleza is located about 900 miles northeast of Brasilia.

The attacks followed comments Tuesday by the new regional prison authority, Luis Mauro Albuquerque. He had announced plans to change an existing policy in which criminals in regional jails are separated on the basis of the criminal groups to which they belong. Authorities believe the groups are protesting that move, G1 said Friday.

Attacks by armed gangs that start at night and extend through the early morning hours are not uncommon in Brazil.

In one attack in November, a gang attacked robbed two banks in northeast Brazil. Weeks later, a gang attacked four Brazilian banking agencies northeast of Sao Paulo.