Data leak reveals info on Merkel, other German politicians

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was affected by a data leak, which also included information of other German politicians. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hundreds of internal political documents revealing personal data belonging to German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have been leaked online since last month.

All German political parties were exposed in the hack except for the far-right Alternative for Germany, Deutsche Welle reported. Berlin public broadcaster RBB Inforadio was the first to report on the hack.

Letters written by and to Merkel were part of the leaked data dump, along with some of her private information.

Many addresses and cellphone contact numbers of the politicians were leaked, but other documents included bank and financial details, identification cards and private chats. The leaks also contained job applications, party memorandums and party members.

Some of the documents were more than a year old and did not appear to reveal highly sensitive information.

The Hamburg Twitter account where the information was posted has since been deactivated.

Germany Justice Minister Katarina Barley said the federal government condemned the cyberattacks and said the perpetrators sought to damage confidence in the country's democracy and its institutions.

German officials said that there are currently no suspects in the case.