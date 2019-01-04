Credit Suisse bankers arrested in $2B 'tuna bond' scam

Three former Credit Suisse bankers were arrested and face extradition to the United States in connection with a bonds scandal. File Photo by Ennio Leanza/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Three former Credit Suisse bankers were arrested in London Thursday in connection with a $2 billion scheme, U.S. authorities said.

The bankers are accused of conspiring to use bogus maritime projects as fronts to enrich themselves and intentionally divert loan proceeds to pay $200 million in bribes and kickbacks, the U.S. Department of Justice indictment said.

The indictment said those involved paid inflated prices for equipment and services in the so-called "tuna bond" scheme, and only a portion actually went to the maritime projects.

Once investigators discovered what was going on, investors bailed on the bonds, plunging Mozambique into debt.

The indictment charges the Credit Suisse bankers, Mozambique's former finance minister and an executive from Privinvest Group with engaging in the $200 million scheme by diverting money for $2 billion of debt in deals arranged for Mozambique.

The former bankers -- identified as Andrew Pearse, Surjan Singh and Detelina Subeva -- arranged financing and conspired to enrich themselves while paying bribes to Mozambique officials, authorities said. They were released on bail and face extradition to the United States.

Officials said Pearse pocketed $45 million in illegal payments, many routed through a New York City bank, while Singh received $4.5 million and Subeva more than $2 million.

Credit Suisse said no action has been taken against the bank.

"The indictment alleges that the former employees worked to defeat the bank's internal controls, acted out of a motive of personal profit and sought to hide these activities from the bank," a bank spokesperson said.

Privinvest executive Jean Boustani was arrested Wednesday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday. Former finance minister Manuel Chang was arrested Dec. 29, accused of creating government-owned companies to borrow debt to get around International Monetary Fund restrictions.