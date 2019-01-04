Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the U.S. travel advisory on China is "logically weak." File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- China lambasted the United States on Friday, calling a recent U.S. State Department travel advisory "logically weak" and unrealistic.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China welcomes foreign visitors and promises they will be safe.

"We guarantee their safety and their legal rights," Lu said at a regular press briefing, calling the U.S. measure "logically weak."

The State Department's Level 2 advisory warns of "arbitrary enforcement of local laws as well as special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals."

RELATED Rise in oil prices led by December OPEC cuts

The advisory says Chinese authorities are asserting broad authority to prohibit U.S. citizens from leaving and using the exit bans "coercively."

The warning came after China admitted it detained two Canadians for posing threats to Chinese national security -- and the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou by Canadian authorities on Dec. 1 in Vancouver, at the request of the United States.

China poses no threats to Americans, Lu said.

"From January to November of last year 2.3 million Americans visited China, which means 70 out of every 10,000 Americans visited China," the Chinese spokesman said. "These figures are the best evidence from which to judge the safety of visiting China."

Lu then said the United States is interfering with Chinese travel.

"It is the United States that has blocked the entry of Chinese citizens for various reasons, conducting investigations without reason," Lu said. "The United States should take this issue seriously and rectify the situation."

The South China Morning Post reported Friday the United States and China are set to meet again to discuss trade in Beijing next week.

Deputy U.S. trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead the U.S. delegation, according to the report.