The city of Fortaleza in the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceara was hit by attacks against buses and public vehicles, a highway overpass, banks, and security cameras between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, leading to the capture of nine people. Image by jjandson/Pixabay

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Police in the Brazilian northeastern state of Ceara counted 14 attacks on infrastructure and vehicles between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of five adults and the detention of four teenagers.

At least four buses and one van, all part of the public transportation system, were burned while a bomb was placed next to a column supporting a federal highway overpass. Several vehicles were burned in the parking lot of the local transportation authority, G1 Globo reported Thursday.

Military and civilian police are working together and say they have identified a group responsible for the attacks that occurred in and around the city of Fortaleza, state of Ceara, but did not reveal their motives. Fortaleza is located about 900 miles northeast of Brasilia.

Images published by news media after the attacks showed a column sustaining the overpass was damaged by a bomb, which left twisted metal bars visible through the rubble, but that did not fall. Police found that the explosive used was dynamite, the report said.

O Povo Online separately reported six vehicles were burnt inside the municipality of Horizonte, in greater Fortaleza. Engineers inspected the overpass Thursday to evaluate risks, while that section of the highway remained closed to traffic.

O Povo Online said that in addition to the other attacks, shots were fired in Fortaleza at banking agencies. Security cameras in some points of the city were also hit by bullets.

While O Povo Online also reported that there were no motives provided by police, it also reported that the attacks followed comments Tuesday by the new regional prison authority, Luis Mauro Albuquerque. He had announced plans to change an existing policy in which criminals in regional jails are separated on the basis of the criminal groups to which they belong.

Attacks by armed gangs that start at night and extend through the early morning hours are not uncommon in Brazil.

In one such attack on November 26, a gang of some 50 armed individuals attacked two banks, as well as military and police barracks, in northeast Brazil. They managed to steal an undetermined sum of money.

On December 24 at 3:30 a.m. local time, a gang of heavily armed criminals attacked four Brazilian banking agencies Monday in a small town some 110 miles northeast of Sao Paulo.