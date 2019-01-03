North Korea is expanding its electronic library resources on science and technology, according to DPRK Today. File Photo by Adrian Bradshaw/EPA

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea says it plans to expand a system of science and technology databases across the country.

Media outlet DPRK Today stated Thursday the "Yongma" system of disseminating information on science and technology topics will increase in scope.

Yongma was developed at Kim Il Sung University. The plans for the system include a cataloging project, the building up of the database in "each unit" and improved methods of searching and browsing for information on electronic libraries, according to DPRK Today.

The system would also allow individual North Korean institutions to "easily build" proprietary websites, where integrated search, electronic data exchange and web-based lectures can be found.

Human resources management and other administrative applications are to be included on the sites. Yongma is in use at more than 150 departments across North Korea, according to DPRK Today.

North Korea could also be open to science exchanges with the South.

South Korean news service News 1 reported Tuesday the South Korean city of Daejeon is exploring ways to collaborate with the North on scientific research.

The city is collecting data on the current status of science and technology in North Korean cities.

Areas of potential cooperation include agriculture, forestry and geological resources.

The city is in talks with Seoul on setting up and operating an inter-Korean science and technology cooperation center, according to News 1.

Daejeon previously welcomed North Korean athletes last July during an international table tennis tournament.