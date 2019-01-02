Strong winds could be to blame for deadly train crash in Denmark

Six people died and another 16 were injured in a train accident in Denmark Wednesday. Photo by Tim Kildeborg/ EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Six people died and another 16 were injured Wednesday morning when a passenger train derailed on a bridge in Denmark.

The train collided with cargo that had blown off a freight train going the opposite direction on the Storebaelt bridge, which links the Zealand and Funen islands.

There were 131 passengers and three crew on board the train, train operator Deutsche Bahn Cargo Scandinavia reported. The train was heading to Copenhagen. At the time of the accident, the bridge was closed to vehicle traffic because of strong winds but trains were allowed to pass.

The severe storm hampered efforts to rescue people from the train.

The Carlsberg beer company confirmed that freight train operator DBS was carrying their goods in the train.

Jim Nielson, who was vacationing in Denmark and taking the train to the airport, said he was on the second coach when the accident occurred. He said he saw sparks coming from the wheels, heard a loud bang and the train came to a halt.

"There was a cargo train coming from Zealand, the opposite direction. It was shaking due to the strong wind," Nielson said. "One of the containers was blown off the cargo train into the rails because of the wind. Our driver tried to stop the train, pulling the brake. But the train continued to drive a bit, and crashed into the container blown off from the cargo."

After the accident, there was total darkness and confusion among the passengers.

The bridge has reopened to eastbound road traffic but with speed restrictions. Drivers are urged to show respect for the train accident victims by not slowing down to photograph the wreckage.