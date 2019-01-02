A Cathay Pacific Airways jetliner prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, in 2017. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Customers who purchased first and business class tickets on Cathay Pacific Airways at large discount by mistake will get to keep their bookings, the Hong Kong-based airlines said Wednesday.

Cathay Pacific had erroneously offered returns fares from Vietnam to Canada and the United States at economy price earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported.

Travel blogger Gary Leff wrote Monday that, for example, a Cathay business-class round-trip from Da Nang to New York started at $675 for travel in August, but on Wednesday, the same trip cost about $16,000 for July and September.

"As I shared after the fact, it looked like a ton of people booked these fares, and Cathay Pacific first class cabins were in many cases sold out altogether months and months in advance," the blog stated.

"The airline said that they'd make a decision on Wednesday about whether or not to honor these fares, and sure enough, they have. Cathay Pacific will be honoring all of these first and business class mistake fares," the blog continued.

Cathay acknowledged the mistake on Twitter and that it would honor the fares.

"Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise 'special' on New Year's Day, yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 'special' too! #promisesmadepromiseskept #leassonlearnt," the airline wrote on social media.

While rare, it is not the first time a pricing error like this has happened to an airline. Last year, Hong Kong Airlines honored business class tickets erroneously sold at economy fares. In 2014, Singapore Airlines made the same mistake and honored those fares as well.