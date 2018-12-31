Venice to impose day-tripper tax in 2019

Venetian officials said the day-tripper tax will go toward paying to clean up after tourists. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The northern Italian city of Venice plans to begin collecting a tourism tax for short-term visitors in the new year, local officials said.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the fee will range from $2.29 to $11.46 depending on the season. He said the tax will go toward cleaning up waste left behind by tourists.

The tax is expected to go into effect during the 2019 busy season and could bring in some $57 million.

The city, cherished for its waterways, has faced headaches over tourists crowding its canals, particularly cruise ship passengers who stop for a day trip but don't pay to stay at hotels. Such passengers are accustomed to paying so-called landing taxes in other Italian ports, including the Aeolian Islands.

It's unclear if hotel guests, who already pay a separate tourism tax, must also pay the tax.

"The principle is that whoever visits from morning to evening, contributing just a tiny amount to the revenue from tourism, but imposing costs on our services, must understand that it's not all there for free," said Claudio Scarpa, head of the Venice hotel managers' association.