Service helping employees quit job gains popularity in Japan

Employees walk through a corridor at an office in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Japanese company that helps employees who are afraid of telling their boss they are leaving jobs is gaining popularity, Japanese media reported Monday.

A Tokyo-based startup EXIT delivers a letter of resignation to employers and handles any paperwork needed to process contract termination and even collects your personal office stuff, Mainichi Shimbun reported.

The service has become popular among employees in their 20s and 30s, who don't want to confront the challenge of telling their boss they are quitting.

The report said that an employee in his 30s, who felt ill-fitted to his job and had grown stressful over time, quitted his job by having the company send his letter of resignation and handle paperwork without having to visit his office or confront his former boss.

The service has gained popularity in the country where unequal power abuse at work is prevalent and growing number of young employees feel stressful from ill-fitted jobs, the report said.