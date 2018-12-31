4 dead, dozens missing after explosion at Russian apartment building

A natural gas explosion buckled a Soviet-era apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Russia Monday, killing at least four. Photo by Chelyabinsk Press Office/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- At least four people are dead and dozens are missing after a gas explosion Monday caused several sections of a Soviet-era apartment building to collapse in Russia, officials said.

The blast occurred early Monday in downtown Magnitogorsk, about 850 miles east of Moscow near Russia's border with Kazakhstan. Officials said the explosion happened when many of the residents were asleep. Four people were rescued, including a child.

Of the 110 residents living in apartment building, 68 are missing, Deputy Gov. Oleg Klimov told RT.

One resident said she was awakened by a loud bang that shattered all the windows in the building. She grabbed warm clothes and wet cloths to use as masks for her children as she escaped.

More than 450 rescuers responded and President Vladimir Putin directed Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova to Magnitogorsk to lead the rescue efforts. A criminal investigation has also started.

Monday's is one of several accidents involving aging buildings and poor safety regulations for natural gas in recent years. A 2015 explosion killed at least five people at an apartment complex in Volgograd, Russia.