Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Germany's Hannover Airport was temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon after a man reportedly used a vehicle to break through a gate in an attempt to drive on the facility's runway.

The man, age 25, who was not identified in local media reports, made it out to the tarmac near the runway at one of Germany's busiest airports about 3:40 p.m. local time as officials suspended air traffic there for more than four hours, The Independent reported.

"Officers from the Federal Police were able to stop the car and overwhelm the man," Hannover Police said in a statement. "The security areas are currently vacated, currently there is no clearance. Flight operations are currently suspended. The investigation continues."

Police charged that the suspect had tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines, according to local media reports. An enforcement bomb squad searched the suspect's BMW, which was registered in Poland, but no explosives were discovered.

Belgium-based journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis said on Twitter that flights were diverted to other airports while the investigation into the vehicle breach continued. Authorities eventually towed away the car and searched outside the airport for other possible threats.

The Telegraph reported that Eurocontrol, the agency responsible for air traffic management at Hannover, said flights resumed about 8 p.m.

Hannover, the ninth largest airport in Germany, is the main international airport of the country's Hannover and Lower Saxony region, according to its website. The airport is located in Langenhagen, seven miles north of downtown Hannover.