IED near Giza pyramids kills 4 in Egypt

Security personnel stand guard while removing the damaged bus near the Mariottia Corridor, Giza, Egypt, on Friday. Photo by Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An improvised explosive device detonated Friday near a tour bus traveling to the Giza pyramids in Egypt, killing four people, federal officials said.

Among the dead were three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide. At least 11 other people sustained injuries in the blast.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who visited some of the injured in the hospital, said the tour bus deviated from usual, secure routes.

"I just want to highlight that following the incident, all state bodies swiftly moved to help secure the tourists and offer the necessary care," he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egyptian Prosecutor-General Nabil Sadek ordered an investigation into the explosion, including the materials used to construct the device.

One of the tourists on the bus who was unhurt, Lan Le, told Sky News the group was traveling to see a light show at the pyramids.

"It was terrible -- people screaming," she said. "I don't remember anything after."