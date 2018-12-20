North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (6-L, back) visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday on the occasion of the greatest national Memorial Day. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A South Korean government official said North and South Korea continue to discuss the possibility of Kim Jong Un's visit to Seoul this month.

The official told reporters that North Korea wants to keep its leader's promise to visit the South Korean capital before the end of the year and Kim could visit "at the earliest, or before the end of the year" if there's nothing going on, Hankyoreh reported.

South Korea's presidential office concluded that Kim is unlikely to visit Seoul as it hasn't heard a reply from the North on the invitation, according to South Korean media reports.

Kim's trip to Seoul was raised during the September summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim in Pyongyang.

"But it's not a closed issue. It's still ongoing," the official said in the Hankyoreh report.

South Korea is closely watching how denuclearization negotiations unfold between the United States and North Korea.

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said at a meeting with reporters on Tuesday that whether the U.S. and North Korea make a progress in their denuclearization negotiations will affect the course of the regional dynamics surrounding North Korea in the future, according to Yonhap News.

Another official told Hankyoreh that the United States and North Korea have differences in their approach and sometimes experience pitfalls due to the differences and lack of trust.